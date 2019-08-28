Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the petition which was accepted by the court yesterday, issued notices to the respondents named in the petition, including the secretary to the president, principal secretary to the prime minister, the two members in question, and the ECP.

The petition challenged the appointment of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch as members of the ECP, arguing that their appointments were made without fulfilling the legal parameters.

According to the petition, the two members in question were appointed by the president while bypassing mandatory consultation of the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 12.