ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan People’s Party leader and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur against the non-compliance of her production order issued by the assembly for her participation in its session.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and disposed of the same while directing the petitioner to approach Lahore High Court (LHC) in this matter. Faryal who is currently in the Adiala Jail, filed the petition through her counsel Farooq H Naek Advocate and cited Punjab’s chief secretary, home secretary, IG Prisons and Superintendant Adiala Jail as respondents.

In her petition, Talpur pleaded the court to order the superintendent of Adiala jail to send her to the provincial assembly for her participation in its session. She added that despite of issuance of her production order, she was not being allowed to attend the session.

Petitioner stated that she is a sitting MPA of Sindh and she was falsely involved in a reference filed against her by NAB Rawalpindi which is pending adjudication before Accountability Court No. II Islamabad. She told the court that Speaker Sindh Assembly issued her production order dated 15-8-2019 and sought her production to enable her to attend the current session of provincial assembly.

Faryal continued that she through her counsel wrote to the respondents informing them about the said production order.