ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed Secretary Defense and Director General Federal Investigation Agency to submit their written replies in High Court Bar Association Multan’s petition seeking recovery of a missing lawyer Yafis Naveed in the current week.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by the bar through its president Malik Haider Usman Advocate and general secretary Mian Arshad Waqas and cited secretary Interior, Inspector General Islamabad police and Station House Officer (SHO) police station Kohsar Islamabad as respondents.

During the hearing, additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar, SP City Aamir Niazi and SHO Kohsar represented the federation. The additional attorney general informed the court that a letter had been written to all the secret agencies for the recovery of Yafis Naveed.

After issuing aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this mater till September 17 for further proceedings.

They stated in the petition that Yafis Naveed, former vice president of HCBA Multan, along with his wife and children reached Islamabad on 7-8-2019 and stayed in a hotel in G-7 Markaz of Islamabad.

Petitioners added that the next day, Yafis and his family went to Blue Area where he asked his wife to wait there as he was going to meet his friend. They continued that the wife of Yafis Naveed waited for her husband for approximately two hours; after this, she tried to make call on his phone but his mobile phones were switched off. The petition read that after the occurrence, the wife of abductee approached the respondents and requested them to recover the detenue Yafis but they turned dear ear towards her request and bluntly stated that he is not in their custody.

It maintained that the Yafis is respectable citizen of Pakistan and neither any case nor any complaint is registered against him and no criminal proceedings are pending against him but the respondent officials illegally and unlawfully abducted Yafis without any lawful justification.

“The petitioner (High Court Bar Association Multan) has great apprehensions that the detenue will be done to death in the fake police encounter if he is not recovered from the illegal and unlawful custody of the respondents,” said the petition.

It further said that the petitioner has no other speedy, efficacious and alternate remedy available except to invoke the jurisdiction of this court and seek appropriate action against the respondents.

Therefore, the petitioners prayed to the court to direct the respondents to recover Yafis and he might be produced before this court and set him at liberty in the interest of justice.