Share:

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has said that international human rights should break silence over Kashmir issue as it would be now considered as criminal negligence.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar said that the United Nations and international community should wake up and take notice of atrocities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said that illegal and unconstitutional step of Narendra Modi of revoking Article 370 is being condemned across the globe.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Indian government has converted occupied valley into a garrison and people of Kashmir are suffering from extremely painful miseries and sufferings due to the enforcement of continued curfew.

Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue emphatically at international level.