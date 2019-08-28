Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho acknowledged here Tuesday that Karachi was literally swarmed by flies and mosquitoes and fumigation was under way in every single union council on a regular basis to control associated ailments.

Briefing the media about environment related health conditions currently prevalent in the metropolis, she said masses too need to play their role to combat diseases as gastroenteritis, dengue and malaria, peculiar to monsoons and are basically preventable conditions.

“Thousands of cases of gastroenteritis are being reported from across the province and its capital city on daily basis ,”said mentioning that a public health advisory has also been issued by the department.

“People too need to take care about themselves and their children and avoid un-hygienically prepared food or that are sold without proper care of environmental hazards,” she reiterated.

Dr Azra Pechuho said some 1200 cases of dengue fever had been reported during the current year in Karachi and that the latest instance of 235 pertained to an area located next to Hawks Bay. “The patients were mainly foreigners, engaged in a development project and having little idea about factors contributory to the dengue fever fell victim to it,” she elaborated.

She said that the Situation was largely under control and adequate arrangements are available for its management. In particular context of flies, that even by Karachi standards, is unusually high, Sindh minister for health said garbage retrieved from drains and placed on road sides have emerged to be the potent breeding sites for flies as they mainly prosper on moist.

“I am absolutely convinced that Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Syed Ali Zaidi had initiated cleaning of nullahs and drains with good intention so as to avoid inundation of Karachi during next spell of rains but unfortunately it could not be adequately managed,” she said.

Dr Azra Pechuho said that local, provincial and federal authorities have to join hands to realize their responsibilities.

“At the same time people too need to come forward and help authorities in handling the unusual burden of challenges,” she said. With regard to cases of Crimean Congo Hemorohagic Fever (CCHF), the minister said 29 cases were reported during the current year causing 16 death, including 14 in Karachi only.

Mentioning that needed preventive measures were taken by the livestock department and cattle being brought to the province were duly sprayed to help elimination of ticks that flourish on animal fur and cause the virus.

“Presumably due to heavy showers during current monsoons efficacy of the sprayed insecticide may have been compromised,” she commented.

The minister said proper surveillance is in place for timely diagnosis and adequate management of the ailment at healthcare facilities in the province.

About instances of naegleria, she said proper chlorination of water at its sources of distribution at the sites of end users was prerequisite.

“People again were being advised to chlorinate water at their homes with proper cleaning of their underground as well as tanks,” she said.

The minister said government was also ensuring that water sources at swimming pools and water parks do maintain required standards.

About the two new cases of polio reported from Hyderabad, she said refusals continue to be a challenge demanding a carrot and stick policy so as to avert resurgence of the virus that continues to cripple our children.