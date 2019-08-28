Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West was ‘’embarrassingly obsessed’’ with fame when she was younger.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star admits her one focus had always been money and fame but she insists that focus has ‘’shifted’’ now.

Speaking in a joint interview with her husband Kanye West, she said: ‘’Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted.’’

And the 38-year-old reality star - who has a whopping 146 million followers on Instagram and 61.7 million on Twitter - insists she doesn’t ‘’regret’’ anything from the past.

She added to the September issue of Vogue Arabia: ‘’Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.’’

Kim is training to be a lawyer like her late father and had previously insisted she is very focused on her studying, hitting back at her critics who told her she should just stick to being a reality star.