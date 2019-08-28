Share:

Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday while lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson said that former federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb should stop pointing fingers at the institutions by giving statements against the judiciary.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that former Punjab law minister is facing allegations of alleged business of drugs.

He said that the judiciary is independent and the PML-N spokesperson should stop pointing fingers at the institutions by giving statements against the judiciary.

The CM’s spokesman went on to say that change in judges is a routine matter, adding that Marriyum Aurangzeb has forgotten that her party is

habitual to pressurize judges. “People know who telephone judges for favourable decisions,” he said.

Gill further said that even recently the “Calibri Queen” brought scandalous video to blackmail judges, adding that the history is witness

how the “corrupt league” attacked the judiciary.