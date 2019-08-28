Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services on Tuesday held a meeting to review the steps being taken to minimise the appearance and spread of dengue fever.

Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik convened the meeting.

The meeting was attended by administrations of the two districts i.e. DC Rawalpindi, Additional DC Rawalpindi and Additional DC Islamabad, a team of experts from DG Health office Lahore (Punjab), EDs and their representatives of all Islamabad hospitals and the EDO, DHOs, dengue control focal persons from Islamabad at Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza directed to have preparation plan ready at hospitals focusing on preventive care, diagnostic facilities, availability of beds along with treatment protocol.

He said that coordinated efforts were being made to control dengue situation. The Islamabad team was working in close coordination with Rawalpindi Health officials for prevention and control of dengue.

It was informed that an action plan on dengue had been prepared and was being implemented. The actions being taken include Identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking water containers, removal of tyres, Shoppers, Plastic Bottles and other wastes from roofs, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators, formation of six teams of sanitary inspectors and malaria supervisors, formation of 136 teams of lady health workers

The meeting was informed that The Dengue Control Cell was already activated and managed by ADHO. Immediately our outdoor and indoor Surveillance teams were deputed to start fogging the area and create awareness amongst the community through door t door visits by Lady Health Workers.

There was daily sharing of dengue cases reports by all major hospitals in Islamabad whereas daily meetings of ADHO with field staff are being held. In addition, urban sectors of Islamabad which are managed by the MCI are well under control through coordinated efforts and till date, only 12 patients have been reported, said by DG (Health) MCI.

The meeting was briefed that there have been 118 confirmed patients of dengue fever in village Mohra Nagyal that have all been responded and response of the health department undertaken by the field teams has been reflected on the dash board. Efforts are on way to contain the disease, reduce the spread and mitigate its effects.