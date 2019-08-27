Share:

PESHAWAR - Mother of cricket legend Younus Khan died due to protected illness in a private hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer and last rituals of the deceased would be held in Mardan district. She was suffering from kidney disease since long and was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi where she expired. People are coming to the residence of Younus Khan in Mardan district to express grief and offer prayers for the departed soul. Younus served Pakistan’s cricket team for several years and scored centuries against all Test playing nations. Under his leadership, Pakistan won the lone T20 world cup in England. Younus Khan has the credit to score highest runs in second innings while playing for Pakistan.