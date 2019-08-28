Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs13 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi on Tuesday briefed the Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal about fake bank account cases and performance of bureau during his visit of NAB Rawalpindi. He told that NAB Rawalpindi has filed six corruption references in the respected Accountability Courts Islamabad against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others which are under trial as per law. He told Supreme Court of Pakistan referred Fake Bank Account Scam cases to NAB for further investigation in January 2019. He told NAB Rawalpindi has also freezed properties of worth Rs51.46 Billion approximately.

Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi and expressed extreme satisfaction on the progress of cases in NAB Rawalpindi.

He said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements by adopting “Accountability for All” policy. The officers of NAB should work fearlessly without taking any pressure. He also reiterated that all cases should be conducted on merit on the basis of solid evidence without any bias and keeping aside the social status of accused as per law. He said that NAB officers are dealing with high profile white collar cases and each accused should be dealt with self-respect and should be given full opportunity of hearing regarding allegations levelled against him/her.

Chairman NAB said that officers shall display highest level of integrity and commitment with regard to their cases and should ensure timely completion of cases so in order to bring them to justice as per law.

He also urged NAB officers to always work according to law. He directed Prosecution Wing of NAB Rawalpindi to well prepare all cases keeping in view of all legal aspects, solid evidence, statements of the accused etc of a case so that the integrity of the evidence can be upheld in court as per law.