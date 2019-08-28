Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Nadine Shah has been announced as the first-ever female host of the Q Awards. The 33-year-old Geordie singer/songwriter - who was nominated for the Q Breakthrough Act presented by Red Stripe prize last year - has admitted it is a ‘’huge honour’’ to be the first woman to present the annual awards show, which takes place at Camden’s Roundhouse in London on October 16, after impressing the team with her guest presenting job last year. She said: ‘’It’s a huge honour to be presenting the Q Awards this year, especially as their first ever female presenter. Have they even had a Geordie do it before? ‘’I attended the event last year and it’s like no other award show, everywhere you’d turn would be a musician you hold high regard for. ‘’There was a real feeling of solidarity, a mutual respect and celebration between all musicians present. ‘’I’m looking forward to seeing what the Q team have up their sleeve this year. They’ve already raised the bar by hiring me!’’ The 2018 ceremony was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, and although the music publication’s editor Ted Kessler thought he did a ‘’great job’’, he felt it was time to handover the hosting duties to a ‘’charismatic musical titan to marshal her peers’’.