Lahore - Navy Station Commander Commodore Neimatullah SI (M) called on Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique at the latter’s office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the duo deliberated upon promotion of technical education and vocational training, speaking on the occasion, Ali Salman said providing quality education and training for ensuring trainees’ placement in job market was the objective of Tevta team. He reiterated his resolve to come up with the best to achieve the target of job placements.