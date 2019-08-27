Share:

SEOUL - The “2019 HWPL World Peace Summit” will be hosted in September over 130 locations in 87 countries including South Korea, France, Australia, Russia, India, Zambia, and the United States of America in cooperation with an international peace NGO named HWPL and international actors – civil society organizations and governments.

With the theme of “Legislate Peace – Implementation of the DPCW for Sustainable Development”, the event is to expand the agreement by collecting further public support for the establishment of legally binding international law for peace based on the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

The DPCW, a comprehensive document that clarifies the role of the members of international society to prevent and resolve conflicts, is in the process of being introduced to the UN as a draft resolution. As a part of the process, HWPL and its affiliated youth organization, IPYG, promote worldwide “Legislate Peace” project, which has gained 1.5 million supports from 195 countries through signatures and peace letters written to their respective national leaders.

The event planned over 2 days from 18th to 19th September in South Korea includes sessions to discuss the practical measures for building sustainable peace in the presence of international law experts, faith leaders, scholars, youth and woman organizations, and media persons.

The host organization, HWPL known as “Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light”, is an NGO associated with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the UN Department of Global Communications and in Special Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC. This year’s event marks its 5th Anniversary of the WARP Summit.