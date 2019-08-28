Share:

Lahore - A petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court seeking discharge of cases against proscribed Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and 64 others. The court took up the petition on Tuesday and called for a report from the Counter-Terrorism Department in two weeks. Hafiz Saeed’s lawyer said the allegation that Hafiz Saeed was head of Lashark-i-Taiba was totally baseless. Likewise, he said, Hafiz has nothing to with al-Qaeda or any other terrorist organization. He further stressed that Indian lobby’s allegation about Hafiz Saeed’s involvement in Bombay attacks was unfounded. He said FIRs registered against Hafiz Saeed and others should be quashed.