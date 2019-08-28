Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called King Abdullah II of Jordan and French President Emmanuel Macron to highlight the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM briefed both leaders on the current situation in the valley arising after abrogation of article 370 by BJP government.

The Prime Minister in conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan said that India’s illegal and repressive policies in occupied Kashmir has not

only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

He said through its unilateral and fascist actions, India is attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant

violation of the international norms and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister said that international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

King Adbullah II said that Jordan is closely following the developments in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan

would consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister while talking to French President Macron highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the India to change the

disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He added that these steps are against the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

The Prime Minister highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented

lockdown of the entire population.

The Prime Minister apprised on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the Indian occupied Jammu

and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019.

President Macron also underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Prime Minister Khan also briefed the French President on Pakistan’s efforts to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The French President appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan. The two leaders agreed to continue to work

together for peace and stability in the region.