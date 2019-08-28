Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The police have appeared reluctant to register a case against a Punjab Patrolling Police employee over using illegal apparatus for best gas pressure, alleged Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) here the other day.

Accordimng sources, SNGPL supervisor Ghulam Farid was on routine inspection to check use of illegal use of heat guns in Iqbalnagar area on Saturday last. During the inspection, the SNGPL officer found a consumer Altaf Hussain, an employee of the Punjab Patrolling Police had installed heat gun on his (meter number (GN-25925320 under consumer number 99403300009 and captured its footage.

Mr Farid disconnected the connection and removed the meter, but in the meanwhile, Hussain along with his two sons snatched the meter and allegedly misbehaved with him, threatening him with dire consequences.

Later, Farid submitted an application of the incident with the permission of SNGPL in-charge Waqas Bukhari to the RY Khan City “A” Division Police, but the police refused to register case against the accused. When contacted police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa said that SNGPL Supervisor Ghulam Farid had been involved in removing sui gas meters without any prior notice and later install that meters after getting Rs6,000 as bribe for each. He claimed that the police have received many complaints about this malpractice of meter theft and that he (Farid) would be arrested red handed soon. He also said that DPO Umar Farooq Salamat has directed the DSP and city police SHO to carrying out an inquiry into the matter. On the other, SNGPL in-charge Waqas Bukhari said that he would talk up issue with the RPO Bahawalpur Region and the RYK DPO, adding that he would tell the police high-ups about the police reluctance and siding with their colleagues whenever they are caught in wrongdoings.