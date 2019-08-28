Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board under anti-dengue drive inspected as many as 2,230 houses and removed dengue larva from 40 points.

The RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood said that the Board was taking effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

As many as 2,230 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 40 points including 25 houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed. He said that action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

Meanwhile, a seminar on dengue control and prevention was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness among the masses against the viral fever and to observe precautionary measures for protection from the fatal disease.

Speakers recommended various preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed on collective preventive measures against the dengue menace.

They urged the university employees and students to ensure cleanliness of the campus and homes.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, vice chancellor Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University chaired the seminar, which was organised by the Department of Entomology and Botany to eradicate the evil from our surroundings.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that awareness played a key role in fight against dengue because prevention was far better than cure.

He stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all stakeholders of the state for the awareness, implementation and control the epidemic of dengue from country. While appreciating the efforts of organizers, Vice Chancellor urged the faculty members and students to study the behaviour of species for diagnosing and formulating the policies regarding its control & management.

Dr Arshad, Dean Faculty of Sciences/Convener Dengue Programme while focusing on the preventive and controlling strategies, said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling Dengue and protecting citizens from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures.

Dr Tariq of Department of Entomology gave presentation on various aspects of dengue fever, its various stages and prevention and control.

He also highlighted the control of various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.