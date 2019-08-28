Share:

Move of dismissing former mayor Karachi, Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage on Wednesday has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The applicant in his plea has stated that Kamal was appointed by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on August 26 and was removed from his post on very next day, without fulfilling the legal obligations.

“The move of sacking Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal should be declared null and void and he should be given a chance to clean the city”, the applicant further stated in his plea.

On Tuesday, Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar removed Mustafa Kamal as project director for garbage disposal, a day after levying him with the

responsibility of cleaning up the metropolis in 90 days.

Fulfilling Mustafa Kamal’s demand, Akhtar had appointed the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman as project director for 90 days for the proper disposal of garbage from the metropolis.

After days of a war of words between the present and former mayors of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar threw the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court given the

fact of the mounting pressure of the PSP chairman’s claims for cleaning the metropolis within 90 days.

The challenge was quickly accepted by Mustafa Kamal .