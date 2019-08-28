Share:

RAWALPIDI - Regional Police Officer Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail paid a surprise visit to PS Naseerabad and expressed his anger over not maintaining case record and poor cleanliness condition in the police station.

He ordered City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana to hold inquiry against the station house officer and ‘moharrer’ of the police station and submit his report in this regard.

Meanwhile, the RPO visited Chakwal District where he was received by DPO. The RPO reviewed the security arrangements being made by police in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram and asked the DPO to inspect all the routes of processions himself to ensure foolproof security for participants

On the other hand, CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana sought a progress report of the cases registered across the district on complaints of having transgender individuals as the plaintiffs.

CPO directed the police officers to complete the pending investigations of cases and to arrest the fleeing culprits.

“The cases in which the accused have not yet been arrested, they should be arrested immediately and the Police should keep an eye on those who commit crimes with eunuchs,” he said.

Rana issued these directions while addressing a high-level meeting of police officers, in which SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Faisal, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar, SP Pothohar Syed Ali, SP Rawal Asif Masood along with other related police officers were present in attendance.