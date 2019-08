Share:

LAHORE (PR) Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan celebrated South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Foundation Day. A ceremony was held at ICMA Pakistan Lahore Centre. Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA Pakistan & Vice President SAFA, and Jafar Husain, President ICAP, hosted the ceremony.