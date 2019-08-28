Share:

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that solidarity will be shown with the Kashmiris in the occupied valley on Friday, as earlier announced by the government.

The DG ISPR was addressing a conference related to the Defence Day, where he discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan's plans for showing solidarity with Kashmiris every Friday.

On the subject, the DG ISPR said that as per the government's plan, at 12 pm, sirens will be rung across the country in solidarity with the Kashmiris on August 30 (Friday).

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this year there is a change in the format of the Defence Day ceremony and the main ceremony will be held at the general headquarters.

The DG ISPR said that there will not be a ceremony in the evening, but in the morning. Only the ghazis(victors) and families of the martyred will attend the ceremony, he added.

The army’s media cell chief said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis.

He said that the army chief will lay floral wreaths at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada.

The DG ISPR said that ceremonies will be held on the Defence Day across the country and the pictures of the martyrs will be put on display.

“Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” theme will be included in the Defence Day ceremonies, he said.

In solidarity with the Kashmiris under the Indian occupation, at 12 pm on Sept 6, the national anthem and Kashmir’s anthem will be played together, stated the DG ISPR .

Maj Gen Ghafoor said that showbiz personalities, media personnel and national heroes among others will attend the ceremonies.