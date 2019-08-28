Share:

ISLAMABAD, - The PSX on Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 64.25 points (0.21 percent) to close at 30584.85 points. A total of 119,772,950 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.295 billion. Out of 331 companies, share prices of 181 companies recorded increase while 131 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 8,352,000 and price per share of Rs16.63, Unity food LTD with a volume of 7,090,500 and price per share of Rs8.64 and Oil and gas development with a volume of 6,602,600 and price per share of Rs113.97. The top advancer was Bata Pakistan with the increase of Rs18.12 per share, closing at Rs1265.00 while Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs15.33 per share, closing at Rs 6182. The top decliners were Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs27.53 per share, closing at Rs 621 and Sanofi-Aventis with the decrease of Rs26 per share closing at Rs550.