Share:

CAIRO - For the first time in three decades, Sudan has charted a path out of military rule following the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-de­mocracy movement and the generals who overthrew long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir. But the fragile transition will be tested as leaders confront a daunting array of challenges. Decades of war and corrup­tion have left the economy in shambles, and a US terror designation has hindered Su­dan’s return from its long-time status as a global pariah. The civilian and military lead­ers who now make up the military-led sovereign council only came together under in­tense international pressure after a crackdown on protests threatened to derail the tran­sition and raised fears of civil war. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a respected econo­mist, must now convince the international community that Sudan is open for business. That could require painful austerity measures, potential­ly reigniting the popular an­ger that drove al-Bashir from power in April.