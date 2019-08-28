Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande were the three big winners at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

The ‘You Need to Calm Down’ singer walked away with the top honour for Video of the Year for the hit single during the annual awards ceremony at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, and used her acceptance speech to thank those who had put their signature on a petition for the Equality Act, which calls for everybody to have equal rights by law.

Speaking on stage at the event, Taylor said: ‘’I just want to say that this is a fan-voted award. So, I first want to say thank you to the fans because in this video, several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally.

‘’Regardless of who we are, regardless of how we identify, at the end of this video there was a petition - and there still is a petition for the Equality Act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law.

‘’And, I want to thank everyone who signed that petition because it now has half-a-million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House.’’

Taylor also bagged the gongs for Video for Good - which was also awarded for ‘You Need to Calm Down’ - and ‘ME!’, her collaboration with Brendon Urie, won Best Visual Effects.

Billie Eilish also took home three awards, winning Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, and Best Editing for ‘bad guy’, whilst Ariana Grande was the only other artist to bag three gongs, as she won Artist of the Year, Song of Summer for her collaboration with Social House on ‘Boyfriend’, and Best Art Direction for ‘7 Rings’.