Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq says US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin. In a statement on Tuesday, he said the US and Indian leaders were not only the enemies of the Muslims but have had no sympathy towards the humanity. Modi was known as butcher of Gujarat, he said while referring to the Muslim genocide in Indian state when Modi was the Choief minister And, he added, the whole world was familiar with Trump’s remarks against Muslims. Senator Siraj said those who expected that the US or any western country would come forward to support the besieged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir were living in fool’s paradise. Modi lied to the world when he along with US president stated that Pakistan and India would solve their problems bilaterally, he said, adding New Delhi wanted its hegemony in the region which Pakistan would never accept. India, he said, took the August 5th action in IOK to fulfill its same dream to control the region. But, he added, people of Pakistan and Kashmir were united to thwart India’s evil designs.