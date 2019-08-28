Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others injured when Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday. Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nosheen, 3, were martyred as a result of unprovoked firing by Indian forces in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC, deliberately targeting

civilians,” the statement said. “Three citizens also got injured while three houses got burnt. The injured were rushed to the hospital.”

Indian troops’ frequent breach of ceasefire along the LoC has resulted in some 37 civilian casualties and injuries to over 150 others this year.

Earlier on Aug 18, two people were killed when Indian troops violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling along the LoC in Hot Spring Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army targeted the civilian population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles, ISPR had said.