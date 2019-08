Share:

Lahore - The 46th annual urs of Hazrat Baba Nathu Shah and Hazrat Baba Murad Shah will be held on August 30 and 31 at 61-Railway Road, Gowalmandi Ahata Haji Imam Din. Chief guests Ch Qaiser Maqsood, Haider Ali Shah Babar Ali Gujjar, Amanat Gujjar, Muhammad Rafiq, M Mustafa, Abid Ali, Peera Dita Mehmood, and Seth Azam will lay “chaddar “ on the shrine. Mehfil Naat will also be held on the occasion.