LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rahsid has directed devising new policy for disposing of clinical waste generated by public and private hospitals. Chairing a meeting at Spec ialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department on Tuesday, she directed taking concrete steps for controlling hazardous practice of sale of hospital waste. Secretary SH&ME Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company Ajmal Bhatti, Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals attended the meeting. Dr Yasmin Rashid directed collection of data from everuy hospital. She said that stringent action would be taken against persons involved in sale of clinical waste.