Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 8.5 per cent increase in Pakistan's exports in the current financial year is showing the strength of the economy, adding that with the increase in exports, the decline in imports is encouraging, and will improve foreign exchange reserve and the country will be stable.

In his tweet, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the country in a new economic direction through his far-sighted policies and the report of the International Trade Center on Pakistan's economy is a good sign under which our exports by 2024 would be reaching 12 billion dollars.

Aleem Khan said that there is no doubt that under Imran Khan's leadership the country is being built on strong economic foundations and we are moving towards a better and independent economy.

Senior Minister further said that Imran Khan's vision is to make the country truly developed for which the present Government is introducing far-reaching policies in all fields.

Senior Minister said that it will take some time but long term steps will be taken instead of temporary policies. Senior Minister expressed determination that, in the next 3 years, nationwide change will come to the surface and all promises will be delivered.

Meanwhile, Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah in Lahore and offered condolences to him on the demise of his brother Pir Tariq Shah Advocate and prayed that Allah Almighty bless him and grant space in heaven and help the bereaved family bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.

Aleem Khan appreciated the services of Pir Tariq Shah Advocate for District Bar Nankana Sahib and said that the legal community of his district has lost a leader whose services in the legal profession and in the social sector will be remembered for a long time.