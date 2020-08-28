Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has dropped to 4 digits to 8,803 as 279,561 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus in the country, according to the official figures. According to the latest statistics, there are now 8,803 active coronavirus cases in the country with 6,274 deaths so far. During the last 24 hours, 23,441 coronavirus tests were carried out and 445 new cases surfaced. Six new deaths were reported from the virus during the last 24 hours. On average, less than a dozen mortalities are being reported for the last 25 days, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).