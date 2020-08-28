PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has removed Wilayat Ali Khan, Additional Advocate General, Swat with immediate effect in the best public interest. Meanwhile the competent authority appointed Razauddin Khan Advocate as Additional Advocate General, Swat with immediate effect. His terms and conditions of service shall be governed under section 6 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appointment of Law Officers Act, 2014 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No.XXXVII of 1014).
