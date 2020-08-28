Share:

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has removed Wilayat Ali Khan, Additional Advocate Gen­eral, Swat with immediate effect in the best public in­terest. Meanwhile the com­petent authority appointed Razauddin Khan Advocate as Additional Advocate General, Swat with immediate effect. His terms and conditions of service shall be governed under section 6 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appointment of Law Officers Act, 2014 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No.XXXVII of 1014).