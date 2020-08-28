Share:

PESHAWAR - The competent authority has transferred Mansoor Qaiser (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department, in the best public interest, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the competent authority transferred two officers, in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to details, Nosheen Azam (PMS BS-19) Special Secretary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education Department has been asked to report to Establishment Department and Nadir Khan Rana (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary Zakat & Usher Department has been posted as Special Secretary Industries Commerce & Technical Education Department.

It was notified by Establishment Department, KP.