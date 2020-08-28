Share:

ISLAMABAD - Currently garnering praises for his performance in a challenging role in ‘Nand’& “Loag Kia Kahain Ge” – the versatile and talented actor Aijaz Aslam is set to captivate the audiences in a completely different avatar in 7th Sky Entertainment’s new drama serial Uraan – ready to go on-air from 31st August at a local TV channel. The actor will be seen in a negative role, playing the character of Atif Nawaz – a selfish man who runs an advertising agency and manipulates aspiring new actors & actresses for his personal gains. Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the forces behind 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama has been directed by Shaqielle Khan and is written by Jahanzaib Qamar. The ensemble cast also includes Adeel Chaudhry, Kinza Hashmi, Muhammad Usama Khan, Farhan Malhi, Rubina Ashraf, Zainab Qayyum, and others in key roles.