ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force achieved yet another remarkable milestone by inaugurating the ‘Centre of Artificial Intelligence & Computing’ here on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, was the chief guest at the occasion. The Air Chief formally inaugurated the newly-established centre by unveiling the plaque.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said that establishment of CENTAIC was indeed a landmark initiative in the evolutionary journey of PAF which would lead Artificial Intelligence Research & Development in both civil and military spheres. He said that technology had altered the characteristics of warfare in the 21st century and the vision of establishing the centre was to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and its integration in PAF’s operational domain.

Earlier, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), in his welcome address, gave a broad overview of the newly-established centre. The event was attended by former Air Chiefs, Principal Staff Officers and senior serving and retired PAF officers.