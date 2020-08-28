Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operation against drug mafia across the country and seized more than 211kg narcotics besides arresting 14 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Thursday.

An Afghan national is also among the detained suspected smugglers while seven vehicles being used by accused were impounded by the ANF, he said. According to him, ANF seized 211.030 kg narcotics and held 14 culprits including an Afghan citizen involved in drug smuggling and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 13 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 106.530 kg Hashish, 84 kg Opium and 20.500 kg heroin, he added.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Dina staff during routine checking of passengers at Tarakai Toll Plaza GT Road Jhelum recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused Zaheer Abbas resident of Mandi Bahauddin. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Islamabad conducted an operation, near Desi Dera Restaurant PWD Express Highway, Islamabad, intercepted a car and recovered 12kg heroin from secret cavities of the seized car. Accused Aqalmand Khan, resident of Mardan, was arrested on the spot. On the information provided by the above mentioned arrested accused, further 6kg heroin and one SMG along with one magazine have been recovered from his residence located at Islamabad, he said adding that in third operation, Police Station RD Islamabad conducted an operation near Haq Bahu Hotel at GT Road Islamabad, intercepted a car and recovered 1.200kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Khair Ul Amin resident of Charsadda and Muhammad Meer resident of Haripur, who is permanent resident of Qandoz Afghanistan. In fourth operation, Police Station RD ANF Rawalpindi, Islamabad established a check point at Motorway link road Islamabad, intercepted a car and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Afzal Wahid resident of Swabi and Nimat Ullah Khan resident of Charsadda, he said. He added ANF also operated against drug mafia in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad and other parts of country. Separate cases were registered against the accused in ANF Police Station while further investigation was underway, he said.