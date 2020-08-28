Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee meeting was held here Thursday with Gov­ernor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in chair. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander Pe­shawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, were also present on the occasion.

The committee discussed in detail and re­viewed over all security situations during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially for the day of Ashura-e-Muharram and expressed sat­isfaction over the measures taken to main­tain peace and harmony throughout the province.

The committee reviewed the district gov­ernments’ suggestions regarding certain sensitive districts in the province and sus­pension of the mobile phone services on 9th and 10th Muharram as part of securi­ty measures.

The apex committee also discussed pre­vailing COVID-19 situation and decided that already set SOPs would strictly be imple­mented during Muharram processions and congregations, especially on the day of Ashu­ra to avert possibility of coronavirus spread.

The committee directed the quarters con­cerned that Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in merged district should be in ac­cordance to the local traditions and values so that it could resolve local disputes in the merged areas as per their norms.

The forum also directed concerned dis­trict administrations and PDMA to main­tain close liaison and coordination to cope with any emergency likely situations to arise in the wake of possible flooding due to the prevailing spell of torrential rains in the province. The forum also discussed in detail the salient features and importance of the Land Requisition Act in the tribal areas and also discussed provision of all basic facili­ties including training under the supervi­sion of Pak Army to 29000 officials of Khas­adar and Levis in the merged areas.