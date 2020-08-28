PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee meeting was held here Thursday with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in chair. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, were also present on the occasion.
The committee discussed in detail and reviewed over all security situations during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially for the day of Ashura-e-Muharram and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to maintain peace and harmony throughout the province.
The committee reviewed the district governments’ suggestions regarding certain sensitive districts in the province and suspension of the mobile phone services on 9th and 10th Muharram as part of security measures.
The apex committee also discussed prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided that already set SOPs would strictly be implemented during Muharram processions and congregations, especially on the day of Ashura to avert possibility of coronavirus spread.
The committee directed the quarters concerned that Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in merged district should be in accordance to the local traditions and values so that it could resolve local disputes in the merged areas as per their norms.
The forum also directed concerned district administrations and PDMA to maintain close liaison and coordination to cope with any emergency likely situations to arise in the wake of possible flooding due to the prevailing spell of torrential rains in the province. The forum also discussed in detail the salient features and importance of the Land Requisition Act in the tribal areas and also discussed provision of all basic facilities including training under the supervision of Pak Army to 29000 officials of Khasadar and Levis in the merged areas.