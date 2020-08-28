Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army has established Army Flood Emergency Control Centre for assisting flood victims while medical camp has been established at District Centre Gulberg, Liaqatabad and New Karachi for providing necessary medical care to the flood victims.

Heavy rains continued in various parts of Sindh due to which many areas came under water and people stuck due to the heavy water overflow. Army relief and rescue operation continued in the flood-hit areas of Karachi and Hyderabad as dewatering of more than 36 sites in Karachi have been completed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, cooked meal to over 10,000 people was distributed in the flood-hit areas.

Sharing flood updates, the ISPR further said that dyke along M-9 near Northern Bypass has been strengthened to avoid flooding of M-9 by Army engineers.

Pakistan Army engineers placed 3 plant dets along with dewatering pumps to KE Grid, Saadi Town and Malir Cantt. They have also constructed dyke at these locations to save them from water flow. The Army troops filled the breach of Malir Nadi near Quaidabad as well.

The ISPR further said that the Pakistan Army engineer boats were busy in shifting stranded people to safer places. Pakistan Navy Emergency Response teams along with Pakistan Navy divers recovered two dead bodies from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi crossing area. The Pakistan Navy Seaking helicopter conducted aerial rescue service in Korangi crossing, Quaidabad (Malir Nadi), and Goth Shafi Muhammad, according to the ISPR.

In Hyderabad, relief and medical camp has been established at Latifabad. Food was provided to the affected population. Army engineers were busy in dewatering in various affected areas.

In Dadu, Army troops were forwardly placed for any eventuality and spillover at Nai Gaj Dam. Similarly, the banks of Purain Drain in Tehsil Jhudo District Mirpur Khas, was damaged due to heavy rain and water entered in nearest five villages.

Plugging the breach was done with combined efforts of the Army troops and civil administration to stop water flow to these areas, according to the ISPR.