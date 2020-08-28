Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz and Haroon Yousaf Aziz in money-laundering and assets beyond means case against the Shehbaz Sharif family. The court also issued summons for other members of the family including Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Shehbaz and Javeria Shehbaz. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawad-ul-Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz also appeared. During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif rejected the allegations against him, saying it were false and baseless. The judge remarked that the court would review the allegations against Shehbaz Sharif and if found innocent, he would be freed. Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till September 10. Meanwhile, Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case wherein Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz also appeared. The court adjourned the hearing till September 10 and also issued summons for the NAB witnesses on the next hearing for recording their statements. Strict security measures were adopted outside the court during the hearing whereas a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers were also present there.