Share:

ISLAMABAD - BTS’ Jungkook has broken the record as the most viewed celebrity on TikTok, despite not having an account. The singer, 22, has amassed a staggering 15.6 billion views on the hashtag dedicated to him on the social media platform it was revealed, and he is the only person to achieve this feat. In June, videos of Jungkook had already gained 10 billion views thanks to the group’s dedicated fan base the Army, but in less than two months fans had watched clips of him a further 5 billion times. The hashtag dedicated to Jungkook consists of videos shared by Army members, who are happy to share their love for the K-Pop star even if the singer himself is not creating content himself on the site.

BTS have their own TikTok account which has 18 million followers, and fans have liked their videos 139.7 million times. They’re not the only stars to gain a huge following on TikTok, as Jason Derulo recently surpassed 33 million followers, while Will Smith has 35.5 million followers.