Few examples can be quoted across the world where the two-party system in a functional democracy was successfully challenged by a third force. It happened in Pakistan—the country with its unique experience of democracy. Various factors including a low-literacy rate, biradri (caste) system, socio-economic disparities and regular interruptions, to name only a few, have marred our political system to an extent where the imperfections of the system can be easily observed and counted on fingertips. This weak structure has not only contributed towards weakening of state institutions but has also adversely affected the efforts to protect and ensure rights of the vulnerable segments, especially women. The quest for provision of an enabling environment for our women, affording them equal opportunities to excel in various walks of life has remained an elusive goal, so far.

Amidst this backdrop, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf promised to be the voice of the voiceless. One of the main factors that helped PTI to rise to prominence was its ability to mobilise a section of society which constituted nearly 50 percent of the entire population. Being the only party to penetrate every household, the leadership of the party, by virtue of its unparalleled charisma, pulled women out of their houses and encouraged them to become part of the political process. Even those women who had hardly stepped out of the four-walls of their homes in remote and far-off areas of the country became party activists and helped the party to come to power.

PTI, in its roadmap to transform governance and bring about real change that the people of this country have been looking for since decades, assured to carry out an audit of existing federal and provincial women protection laws for identifying gaps and undertaking legal reforms. As part of measures to reform the criminal justice system and provide speedy access to justice, the party promised establishment of an institution to provide free legal aid to needy litigants as well as to vulnerable groups like women, juveniles and minorities besides setting up of women police stations and desks at all levels to facilitate women empowerment. Taking note of innumerable miseries for women languishing in jails, the party had pledged to reform the prison system by upgrading existing infrastructure and ensuring that human rights are not violated in jails.

As part of the plan to promote gender parity, PTI pledged to implement initiatives for increased women’s access to education, healthcare, economic opportunity and legal protection. A significant increase in girls’ schools, provision of stipends to girls and women for continuing their education and the establishment of the large-scale national Maternal Health Programme were part of the promises. The party committed to increase representation of female police officers at police stations for reporting and investigation of complaints/FIRs for gender based crimes, improved investigative and prosecutorial process for gender-based violence, establishment of gender-based violence courts to provide additional protection and speedy resolution to women victims, improvements in investigative and forensic procedures for sexual offence cases and increased resources and capacity of “Dar-ul-Aman” and protective services for women.

With a clear and unequivocal support of the women of the country, as one of the major factors, the PTI finally made it to the power corridors with its 31 women parliamentarians representing women in the National Assembly, both elected and those on reserved seats. The Cabinet included two female ministers from PTI and two from the allied parties of the government. Another female leader was made SAPM for information and broadcasting. Dr Sania Nishtar was chosen to head the flagship programme of the government, the “Ehsaas” programme to serve vulnerable and destitute segments of society.

With two years in the power saddle, let us now have a glance at various major initiatives taken by the present government specifically for women, as promised in its manifesto. The Ehsaas programme announced various women specific initiatives to provide financial support as well as skill development. The Sehat Insaf Card’s universal coverage in KP and in large parts of Punjab has helped to cater to the healthcare needs of the women. Efforts have been made to ameliorate the plight of women working in informal sectors of economy and to explore ways and means to recognise the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation. The Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan Movement made special allowances to create employment opportunities, specifically for rural women in the cottage industry for manufacturing, production and the sale of alternate bags.

Promulgation of Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019 protecting and securing the rights of ownership and possession of women in properties is a major step to protect inheritance rights. The establishment of a legal and institutional framework to promote access to justice is another important step taken for betterment of the women of the country. The establishment of Women Shelter House is a major relief to the homeless and helpless women.

Then came the COVID pandemic. From further worsening of economic conditions to the increased cases of domestic violence, women again are the worst sufferers of pandemic. The government responded by reaching out to millions of women, providing them with subsistence allowance in order to protect them from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Another major step taken by the Prime Minister Prime Minister in end-May was constituting a high-level committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons. Besides, a committee of women parliamentarians and women leaders of PTI is working with a mandate to deliberate on legislative, administrative and other measures needed to ensure protection of the women rights, provision of education, quality healthcare and ensuring them equal opportunities in all spheres of life as per the party’s manifesto. The Committee constituted under the Minister for Human Rights on the plight of women in jails has submitted detailed recommendations to the Prime Minister which are under consideration, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Office recently.

With these commitments and the steps taken so far, it is high time for the party and its leadership to reflect as to how far the party has been able to fulfil its promises to those who voted for it. There is a need to reflect on successes and shortcomings, if not failure, of the party that emerged as a symbol of hope for the marginalised segments of society. In the words of renowned American author, Margaret J Wheatley, “without reflection, we go blindly on our way, creating more unintended consequences, and failing to achieve anything.”

Some of the questions that can be heard resonating after two years’ tenure of PTI are; has the present government been successful in ensuring women’s complete protection from all sorts of marginalisation, exploitation, harassment and inequalities? Do our women now feel safe at their workplaces? Is the party affording equal opportunities to women to become the face of PTI? Have we taken concrete legislative and administrative measures to fulfil the promise of creating an enabling environment where a woman would be able to lead her life with the same peace of mind and opportunities as she used to enjoy in Riyasat-i-Madina? Simultaneously, the ruling party also needs in-house stocktaking as to how far our women parliamentarians have been successful in advancing the women-related agenda of PTI. Keeping in view the patriarchal structure of the society, do our women legislators have adequate influence to initiate, pursue and materialise women-related legislations or do they still need the support of their male colleagues to play their role? These are some of the questions that need to be addressed. The sooner the better.

Adeela Khan

The writer is a public health specialist, anthropologist and human rights activist based in Islamabad.