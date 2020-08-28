Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to rain-related accidents in Band Road area of Lahore, Sohdra Town of Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kot Radha Kishan and other areas.

He extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and directed the concerned administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. He further directed to expedite rescue operation for the safe recovery of people stuck under debris due to caving in of roof of a godown at Band Road by utilizing every possible resource.

Buzdar has said that during the last 24 hours, 96 people were affected from coronavirus whereas 92421 patients have so far been recovered. He said that the number of active cases of the corona is 2020. He further maintained that 926113 tests were conducted in Punjab. He said that two corona patients died during the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 2195. He said that 9939 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The number of corona patients in critical condition is 14. Usman Buzdar said that fruitful results are being yielded of government initiatives taken to deal with a corona in Punjab. He said that observance of corona SOPs are also being ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that wearing a mask is in favour of people. Corona has not yet ended therefore people should take preventive measures.

He said that anti-corona policy of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been encouraged at every level. The number of corona patients is decreasing day by day due to the effective measures of the government.