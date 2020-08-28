Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to enhance working relationship among party leadership and its elected members through the newly established Reconciliation Committee for Parliamentarians.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been made the head of thte high-level committee, according to a notification issued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.

The committee has been constituted for the resolution of disputes among the parliamentarians and between the party’s hierarchy and parliamentarians, says the notification.

The purpose of the committee was to make effective coordination and mediate between the party leadership and the parliamentarians, an office bearer of the central secretariat said, adding that committee would make a modus operandi to have effective representation of party lawmakers in the policy and decision making of the government. The committee would try to include views of the party’s legislators on political and national issues, he said.

Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee issued the notification in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also is PTI chairman. The committee has been formed because party constitution provides for dispute resolution through alternate dispute resolution system between individual members and office-bearers of the party, says the notification available with The Nation.