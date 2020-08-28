Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday visited different routes of mourning processions in city areas and reviewed cleanliness arrangements for their facilitations. Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited control rooms set up at Tando Agha, Pakistan Chowk, “Fakir jo Pir” and inspected arrangements for “Mehndi jo Pir” at Gul Shah Haveli where he was briefed about arrangements made to facilitate mourners. On the occasion, DC asked officers concerned to resolve complaints of the mourners and provide them secure atmosphere during Ashura.