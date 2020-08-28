PESHAWAR - A meeting to review progress on roads infrastructure projects in the merged areas was held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair on Thursday.
The meeting was informed that work was in progress on 58 various projects of road infrastructure in the merged districts having a total length of 645 kilometers. The projects would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.15 billion. A number of such new projects for the left-over areas of the merged tribal districts had also been included in the AIP of the current financial year which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.5 billion. Similarly, some 12 projects for the construction of bridges in the merged districts had also been included in current budget which would be completed with a total cost of Rs.2 billion.
The meeting was attended besides others by Provincial Secretary Communication and Works Department Ijaz Hussain, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and C&W Department.
The meeting was briefed in detailed about the progress so far made on roads infrastructure projects in newly merged districts. The forum was informed that ongoing projects of road construction in merged area included seven projects of District Bajaur , three of Mohmand, six of Khyber, 14 of Kurram, seven of Orakzai, seven of North Waziristan and two of South Waziristan in addition to three projects of Darra Adam Khel, three of Wazir/Battani areas and five of Darazinda/Jandola.
Mahmood Khan reviews progress on roads infrastructure projects in merged districts
The meeting was informed that road infrastructure projects had also been reflected in the current AIP for the left-over areas of the merged districts, adding that all areas would get their due share of projects in communication sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the accelerated development of merged areas as top priority of his government. He said the government was taking result-oriented steps in this regard. He said the people of merged districts would soon notice positive change in their lives.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of all ongoing development schemes of merged areas without compromising both on quality and quantity of the projects. He reiterated his resolve that all districts and areas of the merged districts would be developed on equal basis and no injustice would be done to any area in terms of development schemes.