ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar along with Secretary Yousaf Khan and other Ehsaas officials Thursday visited Islamabad Model College for Girls, Tarlai to field test the innovative proposition of opening mobile wallets for Ehsaas beneficiaries.

Implementation of this special purpose proposition is in its testing stages.

The test demonstration took place with Ehsaas beneficiaries at the Ehsaas Emergency Cash campsite in collaboration with partnering banks of Ehsaas- HBL and Bank AlFalah.

“Through this innovative cash withdrawal facility, beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat will be able to open mobile wallets that will serve as fully functional branch less banking accounts,” said Dr Nishtar while briefing media.

“This in turn will pave the way for deepening of the digital financial ecosystem through improved service offerings for saving, borrowing, and risk mitigation.” She continued.

The idea of mobile money accounts is linked to the Ehsaas Kafalat program for financial deepening under ‘One Woman One Bank Account Policy’.

Ehsaas Kafaalat is the government’s safety net Programme through which it gives cash stipends to seven million most deserving and poorest women all over the country.