Share:

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday has jolted parts of Islamabad and its adjoining areas.

According to media reports the tremors of earthquake were felt in Islamabad and its adjoining areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was 16 kilometer away from Fateh Jang.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. The district administration has said no loss of life or property has been reposted so far.

The tremors of quake were also felt in Swat two days before and its intensity was recorded 5.1 on rector scale.