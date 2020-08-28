Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice stated that it had arrested a Russian national in connection with a planned cyberattack on an unidentified company.
Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed speculations that Tesla Inc's factory in Nevada was the target of a potential cyberattack.
The news website Teslarati earlier this week reported that Tesla was the unnamed company mentioned in a report by the US Department of Justice that said the FBI had managed to thwart a cybersecurity attack.
Turning to Twitter, Musk commented on the article, saying that "This was a serious attack".
According to the DoJ report, Russian national Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee to introduce malware into a system.
The alleged perpetrator had promised the employee a $1 million pay-off after the malware was installed.
The employee, however, turned to the FBI, who managed to thwart the attack.