Share:

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice stated that it had arrested a Russian national in connection with a planned cyberattack on an unidentified company.

Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed speculations that Tesla Inc's factory in Nevada was the target of a potential cyberattack.

The news website Teslarati earlier this week reported that Tesla was the unnamed company mentioned in a report by the US Department of Justice that said the FBI had managed to thwart a cybersecurity attack.

Turning to Twitter, Musk commented on the article, saying that "This was a serious attack".

According to the DoJ report, Russian national Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee to introduce malware into a system.

The alleged perpetrator had promised the employee a $1 million pay-off after the malware was installed.

The employee, however, turned to the FBI, who managed to thwart the attack.