Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 is set to include privacy features that prevent companies from tracking users across different apps – and Facebook is not taking the move lightly. The social media is criticizing the changes, claiming its ability to target ads to iPhone users ‘will be limited’ and significantly impact its revenue. Facebook uses its Audience Network to link users’ identities to their activities in third-party apps in order to serve them personalized ads, which is also used by other companies to generate revenue. The shift, according to the firm, would cut revenues on iOS by 50 percent – and it may force Facebook to pull Audience Network altogether. Facebook’s argument is a result of iOS 14 including blockers that prohibits sites from monitoring smartphone owners using their unique identifier (IDFA) without their permission.