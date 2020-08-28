Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday has lashed out at Sindh government over its worst performance to handle rain-related issues in the province.

In a statement, the federal minister said that the country with population of 22 crore cannot be run on the system that was devised in 1935.

If we are facing issues in this century, it’s all because of the non-performance of the provincial governments, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the administration of the provinces cannot work properly under the supervision of ‘average’ chief ministers.