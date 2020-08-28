Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani said on Thursday that foolproof security arrangements had been made by police and other law enforcement departments to maintain peace during Mu­harram-ul-Haram. Talking to media person during his visit to District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Ahsan Saifullah’s office, AIG said that comprehensive plan had been made by police to control crime in South Punjab. He lauded the efforts of police and other law enforcement department for maintain­ing peace during Muharram. On this occa­sion, DPO Ahsan Saifullah gave him briefing on police performance in the district and the arrangements made in Kacha area of the dis­trict to control crime. AIG Inam Ghani plant­ed a sapling at DPO office under clean and green Pakistan program.